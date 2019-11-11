Key stakeholders and partners in education are invited to participate in a career readiness workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the student center at the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at New River Community and Technical College’s Lewisburg campus.
The newly announced Career Readiness WV partnership between the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce and the Greenbrier County Board of Education will allow the school system to examine such career preparation activities as internships, job shadowing, workplace tours and integrated career pathways.
Thursday’s session will be facilitated by Frank Vitale, president and CEO of Forge Business Solutions, LLC, a strategic planning firm based in Morgantown.
Tina Alvey