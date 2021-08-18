“The Cardinal” has landed in Beckley.
The long-awaited Cardinal Ascending sculpture is now at The Plaza on the corner of Heber and Neville streets.
But you can’t get a look at it just yet. The statue is wrapped in plastic.
“When the time comes for the dedication,” Mayor Rob Rappold said, “all that needs to be done is to remove the protective wrap from the sculpture.”
Rappold said additional site work must be done on sidewalks around The Plaza. The project may take about three weeks, and then statue will be unveiled and dedicated.
Renowned native West Virginian Jamie Lester designed the statue for the City of Beckley. Lester’s other works include the Jerry West statute at the West Virginia University Coliseum and the design for the West Virginia quarter.
Lester and his partner, Jeff Edwards, have already assembled the sculpture at The Plaza.
“I am very proud of the work of art,” said Lester on Tuesday. “It is the most ambitious and largest work I’ve ever created.
“It’s hard to say what I expect, but I hope that the public will be enthralled by the sculpture.”
The plastic hides the colors of Lester’s work from the public, but the white-wrapped sculpture is already gaining attention from motorists and others.
“We’ve already had some comments of people thinking that’s the ‘Moth Man statue,’” Rappold said, referencing the mythical West Virginia phantom character, which inspired a Hollywood film. “I said, let’s call it the ‘Snow Cardinal’ with that wrap.
The journey of the statute started on Jan. 2, 2012, when a blazing fire destroyed the historic uptown buildings that stood at the corner of Neville and Heber streets. Ward IV Beckley Common Councilman Kevin Price was among the Beckley Fire Department firefighters who put out the raging flames, which also damaged the nearby office of attorney John Mize.
The city later demolished the remnants of the burned historic buildings and collected a $500,000 insurance policy, city officials reported in 2020.
For nearly eight years, the city had a burned-out lot, two levels deep, in the middle of downtown. It collected water in rainy weather and was muddy and dusty at other times. Local people, including members of common council, began to call the abyss “The Hole.”
The Hole, which started when the late Emmett Pugh was mayor and lasted through the tenure of Bill O’Brien, the former mayor, came to its full notoriety when Rappold was mayor. A group of artists and performers was emerging downtown, and they created a sarcastic and entertaining social media presence for The Hole, in an effort to spur progress of “filling it.”
Meanwhile, Rappold, council members, city treasurer Billie Trump and Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events were set back as budgetary concerns and errant designs sent them back to “the drawing board” twice — which did not go unnoticed by the online critics.
On Facebook, local artist and bondsman Gary Vaughan launched a campaign that featured inflatable animals who were photographed “lounging” and “playing” in the muddy waters at The Hole.
“If the truth were known, I got almost as big a kick out of some of the antics, including the inflatable animals, when water was in The Hole,” Rappold said Tuesday. “I probably got as much kick out of it as the people who did it.
“I think that was part of the whole process. I admire people who have the creativity to make a statement, that people get a snicker at.”
The business of filling the empty lot was creative but serious, according to Rappold. City officials earmarked the $500,000 insurance policy for rebuilding the burned-out lot.
“We felt like, ethically, that $500,000 really needed to be spent at that site,” he said. “We kicked around a number of ideas around, regarding what’s the best way, the most attractive way, the most downtown-enhancing way, to resurrect The Hole, if you will.
“Three and a half years ago, we came up with the idea of filling The Plaza.”
City workers filled and compacted The Hole, layer by layer, and turned it to The Plaza — concrete and green space, with a piece of artwork to attract visitors and inspire resisdents — last year.
Local businessman Matt Bickey aided the city in funding and developing an iconic piece of art for the space.
Originally, the idea was to have a steel sphere with the word “Hope.”
“I was opposed to that, because I felt like it implied that Beckley needs hope or hope things get better or ‘I hope to heck this thing doesn’t fall down,’ or whatever.
“So we went back to the drawing board and consulted again with our sculptor, native Jamie Lester.”
Lester had the idea of a statue that depicted a cardinal rising to flight, which met with approval from the city’s design team.
“The fact that they were ascending and not just sitting in a nest waiting for somebody to bring them a worm or food, that they were on their way up...it was very fitting and council looked at it, the community looked at it, and that’s how we arrived at the cardinal (statue),” said the mayor.
Ward II Councilman Tom Sopher, when council was deciding on the statue’s size, said the sculpture would be a “once in a lifetime” opportunity. Usually more fiscally conservative, Sopher led Council in approving a $165,000 expenditure for a larger-sized piece.
The final sculpture — now completed — is called “Cardinal Ascending.”
Lester has given Beckley a defining piece of art: A representational “cardinal” on the ground, rising to “flight” and becoming more abstract as it rises — a visual delineation of the present and the openness of the future.
“I’m excited to see the public’s reaction,” Lester said Tuesday, in anticipation of the future unveiling of the artwork. “We have all been waiting a long time for this, because of the pandemic.”
Councilman Price had retired from BFD after fighting the 2012 inferno. In 2021, Lester’s waiting sculpture now claims the space that had been destroyed.
“It’s been a long journey of not only time, but emotions,” noted Price. “I do feel the current Plaza will be an asset for uptown Beckley.
“Job well done to all who made this happen,” he added. “I would also like to say ‘thank you’ to each and every employee at (Board of Public Works) that has used their skills and sweat to make this happen.”
Rappold said the total cost of the project was under budget at around $400,000, which includes sidewalk work and the addition of a new driveway to the lower level, called “Beckley Underground.” City workers performed much of the work to keep the project under budget.
“Our budget was based on our insurance reimbursement,” said Rappold. “So without putting a definite price to it, I would say that $400,00 probably covered the entire Plaza, which allows us to come in at about a hundred thousand under budget.”
The mayor said that there is a plan for protecting the statue, now and later.
“I have a lot of faith in people, maybe more than the average citizen,” said Rappold. “However, there will be a lot of cameras on that sculpture, believe me.”
West Virginia University-Institute of Technology is also expanding college activities to the 400 block of Neville and will offer more foot traffic past The Plaza, and nearby Beckley Police Department will provide patrol.
“There will be a good curtain of protection around the sculpture,” promised Rappold. “However, I have more faith in people than to put a big fence around it and create something that looks more like a fortress than a beautiful piece of art.”