A famed West Virginia sculptor has designed two versions of a definitive sculpture that will iconize Beckley.
Called "Cardinal Ascending," the sculpture is planned to be placed on a plaza at the corner of Heber and Neville streets within the next two years.
Jamie Lester, the award-winning artist who designed both versions of the Beckley statue, is already well-known for harnessing the spirit of West Virginia and commemorating it in metal. He is celebrated for his large-scale bronze Jerry West statue at West Virginia University Coliseum and for his representation of native comedian Don Knotts at the Metropolitan Theatre on High Street in Morgantown, along with additional sculptures in Morgantown.
Lester, a Wyoming County native, is also the creator of the New River Gorge design for the 2005 West Virginia quarter and the owner of Vandalia Bronze, along with business partner Jeff Edwards.
The artist's symbol of Beckley is one of a cardinal — the West Virginia state bird — as it ascends. The cardinal becomes more abstract as it rises, Lester observed, to represent Beckley's continued transformation.
"We kind of used that simple West Virginia symbol and transformed it into an ascending cardinal, which is symbolic for Beckley's ascension," said Lester. "Beckley gets better and better, a lot of exciting things happening.
"It's really going up and up. The way the bird is kind of a more abstract composition, as they go up, is a way of saying (that) Beckley's changing, and for the better.
"There's a lot of change in all of West Virginia right now. It's a new era of West Virginia, of Beckley."
City officials commissioned Lester for the Beckley sculpture at the suggestion of local businessman Matt Bickey, who is also a major financial donor to the plaza project – site of the former and infamous "The Hole."
Bickey wants the artwork to establish a legacy for future generations by "branding" the town.
"You can effectively brand anything, if you do it right," Bickey said. "I'd like to have something that maybe identifies the city 100 years from now.
"When we're all gone, that's the city that has the statue," he said. "The other thing about using this kind of sculpture work, you can do it on any kind of scale.
"You could market that and sell it at Tamarack for an eight-inch height. It's something that's transferable, across generations, on a much smaller scale."
Bickey's father, the late businessman Dan Bickey, had also had a vision for downtown Beckley.
A Connecticut native who moved to southern West Virginia and founded Mine Power Systems, Dan Bickey was a strong supporter of the arts and local business in Raleigh County.
When he died in 2014 at age 68, he was, arguably, the most staunch supporter and generous investor of his generation in downtown Beckley.
He established the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Neville Street and envisioned and cultivated the Beckley Underground, which is still in development.
In 2016, the city named Dan Bickey Plaza in his honor.
Dan Bickey's son said Friday that his investment in the new plaza is a way of branding Beckley and also a posthumous tribute to his father.
"These were the things that were really dear to him, and he didn't live to see a lot of his plans come to fruition," said Bickey. "We weren't able to do some things we wanted to do.
"But this feels like a good thing to do, a nice finishing touch to Dad's investment in the downtown. I think he would have been all for it."
Originally, city officials had planned to have a lit sculpture that would use light to project the word "Hope," both Bickey and Lester reported.
Bickey, who introduced Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump to Lester, said that those involved in the project eventually nixed the idea of using "hope" as a brand for Beckley.
"They didn't like the word 'hope' because it seemed desperate," Bickey explained.
Lester agreed.
"It wasn't really capturing what we were wanting to say about Beckley and about West Virginia," said the artist.
So Lester developed the "Cardinal Ascending" icon in two forms. One is a vertical statue that can stand up to 12 feet tall. The second is a symmetrical diamond with an open center, which would invite people to pose for selfies.
Bickey favors the vertical statue because its dimensions are striking, and it could be scaled more easily for statuette sales.
Lester prefers the diamond statue, he said, because it would put Beckley on the "selfie" map, drawing passers-by into downtown to pose for a photo.
The final decision will be made with input from city officials.
Board of Public Works crews are doing their part on the plaza project.
"Cardinal Ascending" will be the centerpiece of what was once "The Hole," a burned-out and demolished lot that started with a devastating fire in January 2012.
The vacant space plagued three mayors, and progress toward a plaza was notoriously slow and affected by concerns over drainage and budget.
Construction at "The Hole" saw a sudden uptick the past several weeks, with city workers bringing the lot to street level.
"We like something that we can be involved in, like sink our teeth into," said Jim Rowlands, a city maintenance worker who is working on the new plaza. "And we've been involved in the planning, we've been involved in the scheduling, just putting the whole project together."
Rowlands is aware of the media coverage of "The Hole" and he has occasionally seen comments on social media about it.
"It's amusing, and some of it gets a little ridiculous," said Rowlands. "But we're moving forward, and we like to think of 'The Hole' as The Plaza, now.
"I think it's going to be a center," he added. "There might be artwork displayed. There might be certain events that can be held there, hopefully, to do a little bit of revitalizing for downtown.
"Hopefully, next year, there will be a structure put up there."
Mayor Rappold said he is satisfied with the progress.
Rappold added that once the fill in the future Plaza is at street level and compacted, grass sod will be added. The grass sod will complete Phase One.
Phase Two is for the Board of Public Works to design a base for the sculpture and to construct it, he reported.
"We have not asked Public Works for a completion deadline, but it's moving along very well," said the mayor.
The idea of a "phoenix rising" from the ashes has often portrayed a rebirth. Although it was not the inspiration for Lester's sculpture, the simile of the state bird rising from the space where ashes had been was not lost on Bickey.
"It sort of locked into place, after the fact," Bickey said. "When I saw the birds rising, it struck me, there is a phoenix element there.
"This is what Jamie came up with, and, if you know the history of that area, we are making something new from the ashes of something old."