Car crashes into home's front porch on New Hope Road

PRINCETON — Two people was transported Thursday afternoon to a local hospital after a car crashed into a New Hope Road home’s front porch.
The crash occurred near the intersection of New Hope Road and Don Morgan Road. Homeowner Lucille Blevins said she was inside when she the car hit her porch. Her daughter, Kathy Roberts, was outside mowing the lawn. Neither of them were injured.
Blevins said the vehicles have ended up in her front yard a couple times, but Thursday’s incident was the first time one hit her house. She added that she hoped the people in the car would be all right.
“I heard the noise,” she recalled as the car was loaded onto a wrecker. “I heard it hit and went outside to see if (daughter) was hit, and I saw that it wasn’t her. It was the house.”
Cpl. J.R. Tupper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said at the scene that a car had run off New Hope Road for an unknown reason, went through a mailbox and struck the home’s porch.
Airbags deployed around the man and woman in the vehicle. Both were trapped inside it, and members of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department extricated them, Tupper said.
The occupants sustained minor injuries and both were transported to Princeton Community Hospital for further evaluation, Tupper said.
Both the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Bluefield Rescue Squad handled the transport. The crash was under investigation Thursday. Traffic was halted until the scene was cleared.