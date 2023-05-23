washington, d.c. – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) announced that their bipartisan legislation to help prevent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system outages has passed the House and Senate and is headed to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
The NOTAM Improvement Act would require the FAA to establish a task force to strengthen the resiliency and cybersecurity of the NOTAM system, which alerts pilots of safety and location hazards on flight routes. This bill follows a recent NOTAM system outage in January that grounded flights nationwide.
The task force would be composed of representatives from air carriers, airports, and airline pilot, aircraft dispatcher, and FAA personnel unions, as well as aviation safety and cybersecurity experts.
