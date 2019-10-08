Capito, Fox News Host Shannon Bream take 'Girls Rise Up' program to Raleigh County

Trap Hill Middle School in Raleigh County hosted U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and news anchor Shannon Bream from "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream" on Monday to promote female empowerment, education, fitness, and self-confidence.
Students at the school participated in Capito's "Girls Rise Up" program, where they had the chance to hear from Capito and Bream on their personal experiences as female leaders, in honor of the programs first event in Raleigh County, and the 21st event since the program's launch in 2015.
“Inspiring the next generation of West Virginians — especially our young women — is very important to me,” Capito said. “I was thrilled to have Shannon with me today in Raleigh County to bring this important message to Trap Hill Middle School students at such a critical point in their life.
"There’s no question that these young women are the leaders of tomorrow, and I can’t wait to see all of the wonderful things they accomplish in the years to come," she said.
Trap Hill Middle School's Principal Deanna Hiles said it was an honor to have Capito and Bream at the school Monday to speak to the school's young women on leadership, and, more importantly, about supporting each other in order to succeed in today's world.
"This event is something that our students will remember, and will take with them as they journey into future endeavors," HIles said.
Sen. Capito launched the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program in 2015 to instill confidence in young West Virginia women and empower them to be strong and kind female leaders. The program focuses on three areas: education, fitness, and self-confidence.
