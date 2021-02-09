Capito elected to lead GOP on Environment and Public Works Committee

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was elected and ratified by her Republican colleagues on Tuesday to serve as Ranking Member on the Senate Committee of Environment and Public Works Committee for the 117th Congress.
“I am incredibly honored to have been elected by my colleagues on the EPW Committee to serve as the next Ranking Member,” Capito said in a press release.
Capito said she was committed to passing a long-term highway bill, improving water and wastewater infrastructure, addressing climate change, providing assistance to rural communities across the country, providing regulatory certainty, “and more.”
EPW committee members in the 117th Congress include Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
The EPW Committee has primary jurisdiction over the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Highway Administration (FWHA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).