BLUEFIELD — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she does not know why the Biden Administration dropped the ball on being prepared to handle the massive numbers of unaccompanied minors that have inundated the southwestern border with Mexico.
Capito, who was in Bluefield Monday, recently visited an area near El Paso, Texas where some of the the immigrant minors, which on Monday numbered about 18,000, were being temporarily housed.
“It’s a humanitarian crisis,” she said. “It’s much bigger and broader than what I saw in 2018. It’s just a staggering number of people there being detained longer than they should.”
Capito, who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee that oversees the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), Border Patrol, the border wall and other related agencies, has been to the border three times now.
“I wanted to see where the dollars are going and where the investment is,” she said.
This was a bipartisan trip, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and two GOP and two Democratic senators, visiting a Customs and Border Protection’s processing center.
“What I saw really alarms me,” she said, with about 1,100 children being kept in a processing center that was designed for only 1,000 adults. “I don’t know how the Biden Administration did not anticipate this.”
Capito said she visited a room with 100 young girls and saw minors aged 4 to 18 from the “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and a lot of them have family members in this country. “The great majority of them I saw the day I was there were from Guatemala.”
“They (the families in their home countries) pay a ‘coyote,’ a human trafficker, $5,000 to transport their child here,” she said. “When they get to the border they (adults) can’t come in. They get turned back.”
That’s because the Title 42 policy related to keeping COVID-19 out of the country and recommended by the CDC remains in place, but does not apply to children, as it did before.
Capito said former Pres. Donald Trump also had a “remain in Mexico” policy that only allowed a minor to file for asylum and they had to wait in Mexico until it was processed, so everyone knew of a long wait and that kept the numbers at the border down.
“That deterred people from coming,” she said.
Those coyotes, she added, are “drug traffickers that are now trafficking children.”
Children can apply for asylum and advocates and attorneys are at the border to help the children file, but there was no planning in place for the anticipated numbers.
“You knew this was going to happen,” she said of the influx of unaccompanied minors. “They were not ready. I don’t know why.”
Capito said she talked to Mayorkas during his confirmation hearings and asked him, “What are you going to do? You know this is going to happen. He said they were ready, but they are not ready.”
She said the initial processing facilities are crowded, but the minors are being taken care of, including a medical screening.
“They have food, they are clean, the facilities are clean and there are lots of adults watching over them,” she said, adding they are supposed to be out of those facilities in 72 hours and handed over to the Department of Health and Human Services for placement in another facility until their relatives in the U.S. are found or a family who will take them in and become their sponsor.
“Now they are opening more facilities up to keep the children,” she said. “What’s that going to do? You are just going to have more children.”
It takes about two years to process a claim for asylum and about 50 percent are usually turned down.
“The system is not working the way it should,” she said.
She also expressed concern that foster parents or other adults who may be willing to take them in are not being required to go through a background check now because of the lack of time. It will also be difficult to place teens.
Getting quicker decisions at the border would help, she said, but that would take more attorneys and judges.
“It’s just a tragedy,” she said. “These kids are fleeing tough situations.”
Capito said border agents are also being diverted to centers, allowing more drugs to come into the country, which impacts everyone.
It was a mistake to take away the remain in Mexico policy so quickly, she added.
Capito said a comprehensive immigration policy is needed to address all issues, but that may be a bridge too far.
“I don’t think we are going to get a comprehensive solution,” she said, referring especially to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants who are already here and work here. “It makes sense to do comprehensive reform, but I don’t think we can get there."
But she does support giving a pathway to citizenship for the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) residents.
“They are Americans basically, they have lived here their whole lives,” she said.