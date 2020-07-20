Cantley: Suppress virus before schools reopen

In order to safely open schools, a unified community approach to slowing the Covid-19 transmission rate should be in place between now and September, Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director and former Woodrow Wilson High School principal Ron Cantley said Monday.
Cantley, a retired educator who nows head up the non-profit agency that oversees Raleigh Head Start and Pinecrest Homeless Shelter, made his comments as Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango differed on whether the state is on track to open schools on Sept. 8, as Justice has planned.
West Virginians have been divided over whether schools should open or not and on other matters related to the Covid-19 response, like whether or not they should be legally required to wear masks in public.
Cantley urged county residents to come together in agreement with local Raleigh Health Department officials. Raleigh Health Department Nursing Director Candy Hurd has asked the community to socially distance and to keep washing their hands regularly, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“It’s unrealistic to think schools will be an island of little transmission in a sea of aggressive community transmission,” Cantley said on Monday. “We’re all arguing about things that, over the long-term, will have little consequence.
“In order to convene school, we need broad community support in virus suppression,” he said. “At Raleigh County Community Action, we hope taking care of our children will be a motivating factor that transcends the issues of the day that divide us.
“All of us have thoughts that inform our actions in terms of politics and advocacy on various issues of the day,” Cantley added. “I personally hope we would work to create an environment that isolates our children from any negative consequences of our debates and discussions.
“Doing what we need to do get children in school feels like a unifying issue around which we can all rally.”
He added that valued communal activities, including church, family gatherings, education, athletics, business, civic gatherings and entertainment “all need to be protected.”
“Being intentional about virus mitigation within the context of preserving these institutions should not be a divisive issue,” he said. “As a citizenry, we have plenty of issues upon which we need to vigorously debate in a safe and civil manner.
“I would contend we are ill-served as a community, though, to have virus mitigation be one of them,” Cantley stated. “I am sure we will make plenty of mistakes in the uncharted waters of dealing with Covid -19.
“Let’s just make sure our mistakes are errors of trying to create a safer, better, environment for all of us,” he continued. “Reckless emotional selfish advocacy around marginal issues that will have little consequence in the future may damage us more than the virus.”
Governments around the nation and globe are struggling to come up with plans that will bring students into the classroom or permit them to study at home. Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said last week that Raleigh is likely to take a “blended” approach, aiming for Sept. 8 opening that will allow kids to attend school two days per week in socially distanced classrooms.
Cantley said that he “aspires to” open Head Start on Sept. 8. The decision to bring pre-schoolers back to the school depends on the community transmission rate as the opening date approaches.
Gov. Justice said the state is on track to open schools Sept. 8. If transmission rates are up, however, school will not likely convene. Salango, on the other hand, has criticized Justice’s plans and argued that federal CARES Act funding should be spent on adding safety measures in schools.
The issue of school reopening is just one point of contention among Americans and state residents. Many argue over whether it is advisable to wear a mask and have said they believe civil liberties are being taken away when government officials bar church gatherings and require masks in public places, to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Cantley added that his agency “treat all as if we are Covid-19 positive, all of the time” and that the only gauge of the transmission rate is the rate of positive tests.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold initiated a comprehensive effort response in March to the virus, which is still in place.
“There is a lot of controversy about what is real regarding Covid -19, legitimately so,” Cantley added. “What I do not have any doubt about is Candace Herd and our local health department, that they care about us.
“We should act on what they say,” Cantley added. “I am sure these people love us and want the best for us.”