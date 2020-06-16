In order to stock food pantries in Ronceverte, Rainelle, Lewisburg and Alderson, organizers of the Feeding Seniors initiative in Greenbrier County are conducting canned food drives through the end of June.
Drop-off points include Rainelle Medical Center, Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea, all of the county’s City National Bank branches and Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.
Canned food items may be dropped off anytime through June 26. There is a particular need for canned fruit and for items containing protein, such as canned meat, beans or peanut butter.
— Tina Alvey