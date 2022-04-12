Candidates in contested county races in the May 10 primary election may submit a candidate profile, “Why I Should Be Elected,” for free, one-time publication in The Wyoming County Report.
This is a service for the readers of this newspaper and candidates will not be contacted individually.
Submissions are limited to 200 words; longer submissions will be cut from the bottom.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 15.
The candidate’s signature is required.
Candidates may also provide a photo, head and shoulders only, to accompany the submission.
Photos can be color or black and white.
References to other candidates, specific or implied, will not be published.
Submissions should be mailed to Mary Catherine Brooks, P. O. Box 162, Kopperston, WV 24854 and must also include name, address and phone number of candidate.
No submission will be changed after it has been received.
For more information, phone Mary Catherine Brooks at 304-890-0086.