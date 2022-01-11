Pineville’s municipal election is scheduled June 14. Voters in town will elect a mayor, a recorder and five council members.
The candidate filing period runs Jan. 10-28 during town hall hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon.
If mailed, certificates of announcement must be postmarked by Jan. 29 at midnight.
Write-in candidates have until March 22 to file a candidate’s certificate of announcement.
Those who wish to file for any town office must phone Kathy Bradford, town manager, at 304-732-6255, extension 4 to make an appointment with Victoria Knight Clay, recorder, during town hall business hours.
Filing fees must be paid in cash at the time of filing – mayor, $36; recorder, $30, and council member, $6.
Late filings will not be accepted.
Only residents, at least 18 years of age, who live within town limits are eligible.
For more information or questions about additional eligibility requirements, phone town hall.