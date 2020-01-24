The last day for candidates to file for West Virginia’s May 12 primary election is today. In order to accommodate last-minute filers, the Monroe County Clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.
With the exception of nonpartisan judicial and board of education races, candidates in the primary vie against others within their own party, with the winner emerging as the party’s nominee. That nominee will go on to compete for office in the November 3 general election.
In the nonpartisan races for magistrate, the top vote-getter in each of the two divisions will take office, after results are certified. Likewise, the nonpartisan board of education election will see two candidates win and take office, according to the formula outlined below.
Given the current configuration of the board of education, and state code’s prohibition against having more than two members represent a single magisterial district, the following scenarios are possible in the Monroe County primary election:
• One candidate can be elected from the Central and one from the Eastern, or
• One can be elected from the Eastern and one from the Western, or
• One can be elected from the Central and one from the Western.
In the candidate list below, incumbents are indicated by (I).
County Commission (Western District)
Republican
• Daniel Tickle of Peterstown
• Melvin Young of Peterstown
• William (Bill) Miller of Peterstown (I)
Democrat
• Dane Wills of Peterstown
Prosecuting Attorney
Democrat
• Justin R. St. Clair of Peterstown (I)
Sheriff
Republican
• James Hylton of Sinks Grove
• Jeff Jones of Gap Mills
Democrat
• Lee Carter of Alderson
Assessor
Republican
• Sarah F. Martin of Union
• Chad Parker of Union
Democrat
• Caroline L. Sparks of Union
Magistrate (nonpartisan)
Division 1
• Kevin L. Miller of Union (I)
Division 2
• Frank C. Basile of Peterstown (I)
Board of Education (two seats; nonpartisan)
Central District
• Sally Wallace of Pickaway (I)
Western District
• Mike Smith of Peterstown
Eastern District
• Patrick W. Brown of Gap Mills
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com