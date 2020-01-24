The last day for candidates to file for West Virginia’s May 12 primary election is today. In order to accommodate last-minute filers, the Greenbrier County Clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.
With the exception of nonpartisan judicial and board of education races, candidates in the primary vie against others within their own party, with the winner emerging as the party’s nominee. That nominee will go on to compete for office in the November 3 general election.
In the nonpartisan races for magistrate, the top vote-getter in each division will take office, after results are certified. Likewise, the nonpartisan board of education election will see two candidates win and take office. Given the current configuration of the five-member board of education, and state code’s prohibition against having more than two members represent a single magisterial district, at least one of the two candidates elected this year must be from the Eastern District of Greenbrier County.
In the candidate list below, incumbents are indicated by (I).
County Commission (Eastern District)
Republican
• Lowell Rose of Ronceverte (I)
Democrat
• Dan Withrow of Ronceverte
Prosecuting Attorney
Republican
• Patrick I. Via of Lewisburg (I)
Sheriff
Democrat
• Bruce Sloan of Lewisburg (I)
Assessor
Democrat
• Joe Darnell of Lewisburg (I)
Magistrate (nonpartisan)
Division 1
• Tim Stover, no address provided
• Martha J. Fleshman of Lewisburg (I)
• Todd Williams of Lewisburg
Division 2
• Kimberly “Kim” Johnson, no address provided
Division 3
• Kirby Hanson, no address provided
Board of Education (two seats; nonpartisan)
Eastern District
• Richard Parker of Alderson
• Andrew P. Utterback of Alderson
• Banks S. Jesser of Sinks Grove
Central District
• Mary Crickenberger Humphreys of Lewisburg
