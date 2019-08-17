Candidate training promotes support system

Danielle Harris ran for Oak Hill City Council this year and lost by four votes; she's pushing through and planning to run again.
The elementary teacher for Fayette County Schools attended a candidate training Saturday in Oak Hill hosted by Stephen Smith, a candidate for governor. She was there to support her friend Selina Vickers, who ran for the House of Delegates in 2018 to represent Fayette County, and although she did not win the race, she's making moves to run again, much like her friend Harris.
Saturday's training was open to all prospective candidates for office regardless of party. It was one of the ways the "Smith for WV" team is working to set itself apart in the gubernatorial race.
“Our campaign isn’t about getting one guy elected,” Smith said. “The mine wars, the teachers' strikes — we know that one person can never bring about the change we need in West Virginia — only a movement can. That’s why we think it’s important to train other candidates to run.”
Smith told The Register-Herald his campaign is based on the belief the state doesn't need just one governor, it needs a people's governor.
"This is about helping those who are running and those who wish to run in the future," he said. "The main thing is how broken our political system is. Our current conventional system encourages the ideas of candidates playing it safe, when we don't need candidates to play it safe, we need them to be brave and speak their truth and their personal stories on why they want to run for office."
Both Harris and Vickers were present at Saturday's training, to brush up on their skills with conversing with the public during campaigns. A large portion of Smith's training was based on how to give a "90-second stump speech," where candidates learned how to outline a brief speech to give whenever it's necessary, whether it be at a public event, when knocking on doors, or speaking with media.
During oral speeches given during practice rounds, much of Harris' speech was based on her livelihood — teaching.
"The public school system still needs funding for mental health services," Harris shared with The Register-Herald. "I am pro-public school all around, and that's why I am here in full support with Selina, because so is she."
Harris recalled when teachers conducted a statewide walk-out in 2018, the first since 1990. She said Vickers was one of the few people to approach her to discuss what teachers really need and why they were fighting so hard.
Vickers asked Harris what the problems were in the education system and showed she truly cared, Harris said.
"I've been in full support of her ever since," Harris said. "So, we both wanted to come here today, just to see what we could learn.
"She's inspired me. She's an activist for women's rights, education, and money transparency, and she's just an all-around change maker. So today we're here to learn ways not only she can be a better candidate, but I'm here to be a part of her campaign."
Smith's campaign is set to host two more candidate training sessions this year — Sept. 15 in Parkersburg and Oct. 26 in Shepherdstown.
Approximately 48 individuals have signed a pledge in the trainings to run for any type of office in the future, Smith said, and the campaign hopes to see that number grow as the trainings continue.
