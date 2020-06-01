In today’s installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County, candidates for mayor provide answers – in their own words. The Register-Herald presented the same set of questions to all candidates.
● Tell our readers about yourself. I was born and raised in Beckley. I am the son of Robert Robinson and the late Zelda Robinson. My mother was a homemaker and my father was the Director of the Board of Public Works for over 60 years.
I had several opportunities to leave Beckley to make a better living, but I elected to remain here to make a difference. I began working for the Beckley Police Department and joined the United States Army Reserves.
One of my specialized training was in biological warfare. With my education, employment and military experiences, I would be an outstanding mayor for the city of Beckley. I would like to continue to work for the city of Beckley in which I would be dedicated to the citizens.
For more information, visit my website at robinson4mayor.com. I would be honored and grateful for your vote.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? I care. Intelligent. Capable. Accountable. Responsible. Ethical.
As Mayor, my goals are:
1. Develop Beckley into a truly “business friendly” environment with focus on efficiency and strategic community developments
2. Continue to invest in technology to improve transparency at city hall by working with the Information Technology Services Department
3. Continue to address the following social concerns: veterans, homelessness, opioid epidemic and corona virus.
Economic Development: Economic development is one of the many challenges that face the city. It is important for me to build entities with other agencies to attract businesses to this area, especially the Chamber of Commerce, WVU/Tech and New River Gorge Development.
Community Development Block Grants are important initiatives for the city. The Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation report and the Environmental Review Record will be reviewed for developmental activities.
I will review purchase documents of the Historic Black Knight Country Club. The citizens of Beckley should be informed of the assets and liabilities of the purchase of this building. I will work with Beckley Sanitary Board to address the storm water problems in the city.
Community’s Voice: As citizens of Beckley, you deserve a voice. I will have an open door policy. Prior to council approving major expenditures and making decisions, the community should have a voice.
Public Safety: As a former police officer, I will place safety as a high priority. With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, I would like to improve the stigma of Beckley being unsafe. My military experience as a chemical, biological, radiological nuclear senior instructor has prepared me to work in any environment including this pandemic. I will consider appointing a health commissioner for the city of Beckley. It is important for our first responders to have the available equipment and training necessary to handle their duties.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? The single thing I most regret in my life is not joining the military at the age of 18.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? The single thing I am most proud of is being a born again Christian. I thank him for protecting me during dangerous situations on the police force, as well as in the military. If it was not for Jesus Christ, I would not be the person I am today. He has blessed me with health and wealth. For this, I am grateful.