davis — Canaan Valley Resort is already witnessing the benefits of upgrading its snowmaking system, and the season hasn’t even begun.
The four seasons resort had more snow on the slopes for Dec. 1 than had ever been seen before in the 40-plus-year history of the ski mountain. As a result, opening day will now be Dec. 13, with $13 lift tickets being offered for the day to celebrate the kick-off to the ski season.
“November temperatures allowed for windows of round-the-clock snowmaking, and our new guns and pumps demonstrated their power during that time,” stated Steve Drumheller, general manager of the resort. “We are producing more snow in a 24-hour period than ever before, and we now plan to open a day early so our guests can experience the results of these upgrades for themselves.”
The resort will open the ski slopes on Friday, Dec. 13, and offer a $13 lift ticket for everyone who comes to ski and snowboard for the day.
Additionally, Canaan Valley Resort opened the ice-skating rink and tube park over the Thanksgiving holiday, and these amenities will remain open on the weekends leading up to the first day of ski season.
“Our guests were able to experience a taste of the winter season over Thanksgiving break, and we hosted great crowds at both our tube park and ice-skating rink,” said Drumheller.
Weekend hours and additional details can be found on the Canaan Valley Resort webpage or by following the Canaan Valley Resort Facebook page.
The forecast for the first week of December is looking promising for snowmaking to continue leading up to Dec. 13. Cold temperatures are forecast throughout the upcoming week, and a winter storm is expected to bring 6-12 inches of snow to Canaan Valley today. Guests can remain up to date on conditions by viewing the resort webcam.