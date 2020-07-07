The public in invited to attend a brief dedication ceremony for an official state highway marker commemorating the Camp Prince Army Station (1950-1957).
The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the New River access ramp at the foot of Batoff Mountain, with plenty of parking space by the abandoned building across W.Va. 41. Approximate distance from East Beckley By-Pass is 7.0 miles.
Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, West Virginia Army National Guard, National Park Service and Raleigh County Historical Society will deliver remarks.
The Register-Herald’s Post- Report of May 14 section announced placement of the marker and explained the station’s historical significance.
Please bring a face mask to wear, in view of continued Covid-19 precautions.