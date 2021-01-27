Camarillo says housing, staff Covid vaccines a priority

The new executive director of Raleigh County Community Action Association said a permanent facility for the emergency housing shelter for the homeless is a top need of the agency.
The RCAAA board appointed Crystal Camarillo last week to lead the agency, board president Leslie Baker announced.
Camarillo said Monday that securing Covid vaccinations for staff of RCAAA, the county's largest non-profit organization, will also be an immediate priority. Many of them work with the region's most vulnerable citizens, including those who are battling substance abuse disorder.
"I do have a love for our community and definitely our at-risk population," Camarillo said. "I also have a love for our staff because that's not an easy job, and sometimes it's thankless work."
Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, formerly Pine Haven Homeless Shelter, had transitioned under former director Ron Cantley from strictly a "shelter" for the homeless to a "housing first" model, which places incoming residents on a path towards finding a home, often through the local housing authority. The program also enrolls clients in social services like food stamps or workforce preparation.
Cantley resigned from the position in September.
Camarillo said Monday that the emergency housing center will remain a targeted priority under her administration.
She said RCCAA does not own the facility that houses the center and that a permanent facility is necessary.
"We need to work towards securing a permanent location," she said. "There is very limited funding available for renovations, and renovations are needed in that (current) facility."
She added that she plans to work with state and local elected officials, churches, businesses, community organizations and others to raise a revenue stream for the day-to-day operations of the emergency shelter.
When residents first come to the housing center, she said, many are not yet poised for enrollment in the housing program. Some do not have the required identification documents to apply, she explained. They must stay at the shelter until they have met guidelines that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) requires for enrollment in the housing first program.
When they enter the housing track program, the center receives funding through a variety of federal grants. While they are preparing for the program, minimal funding is available, said Camarillo, but the center still provides food and shelter.
"There's not a lot of funding out there for the emergency shelter," she said. "So it's going to be hard to continue to sustain financially stability.
"This will be a group effort. I'd like to collaborate with the community leaders and state and local officials and a have a discussion and see what our future looks like for the emergency housing center."
She added that Head Start and Early Head Start services will continue being a priority under her administration, along with housing, rental and utility assistance and providing transportation services in cooperation with the New River Transit Authority.
Camarillo said she started her career at RCCAA nine years ago in the Head Start program and that she has since served as executive assistant and that she wrote grants for the agency as development coordinator.
Prior to being named executive director, she served as the human resources manager for the agency.
Raleigh Emergency Housing Center Assistant Housing Director Lisa Tyler said Wednesday that she was happy to learn the news of Camarillo's appointment.
"Crystal is very intelligent, but she's also very humble," said Tyler. "She knows what she's doing."
Camarillo thanked the RCCAA board.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity to serve our community," she said.