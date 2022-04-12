As the weather turns warmer, homeowners are beginning those long-awaited outdoor projects – many of which will require digging.
Any project – from installing a mailbox to a home addition – that requires digging, requires calling 811 before any digging takes place, officials emphasize.
Nearly half of homeowners across the country will put themselves, and their neighbors, at risk by failing to call 811 before digging, according to Common Ground Alliance, a nonprofit committed to saving lives and preventing underground infrastructure damage by promoting “Call 811 Before You Dig.”
Failure to call before digging can potentially be catastrophic, maybe resulting in serious injuries, property damages, utility outages, as well as costly penalties because it is illegal in West Virginia.
Anyone – including excavators, contractors, and homeowners – who fails to call 811 at least two business days prior to digging or excavating are subject to civil penalties.
In recognition of April as National Safe Digging Month, officials are reminding those who plan to excavate or dig to call 811 at least 48 hours before beginning a project to have the approximate location of utility lines marked.
A national public opinion survey of homeowners, conducted in early March by Common Ground Alliance, indicated 58 percent of American homeowners personally plan to complete a home improvement project involving digging in the next 12 months and 49 percent, or approximately 34.9 million Americans, will not contact 811 beforehand.
If a home improvement or DIY project requires digging, it also requires a phone call to West Virginia 811 before beginning, based on West Virginia state law.
The free utility line location service protects the safety as well as the integrity of underground utility lines near homes.
Utility lines – including water, sewer and gas pipelines as well as communication facilities – can sometimes be just a few inches below the surface due to erosion and other topography changes.
This is especially true after flooding and other events, making it difficult to determine the actual location of utility lines.
Anyone who damages a utility line can be held responsible for the cost of repairs.
Additionally, civil penalties can be assessed by the West Virginia Damage Prevention Board – with fines ranging from watching an instructional video to a fine of $5,000.
Before beginning any outdoor project that requires digging, dial 811 or go to www.wv811.com to schedule the free service online.