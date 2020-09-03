The late William M. Tony Jarrett, of California, was a dog lover who never lived in Beckley.
But in a serendipitous turn of events, an accounting error on his estate has brought $20,000, so far, to the Humane Society of Raleigh County.
The windfall has stunned local shelter officials, who say the money is desperately needed, due to financial setbacks caused by the pandemic.
“It will probably be used to pay wages, bills and buy dog food, because we have zero money coming in as fundraising,” said Humane Society President Nancy Johnson on Wednesday. “Zero.”
“That is due to Covid,” she added. “We can’t have our normal fundraisers because of the crowd sizes and all the mandates set forth by the governor.”
The story is one that could inspire others to give, said Johnson.
William’s brother, Dr. Tom Jarrett, a local retired orthodontist and businessman, confirmed on Wednesday that William had never lived a day in Beckley.
He had spent time in Charleston and had grown up in California, said Dr. Jarrett, and the Golden State is where William died earlier this year, a time when travel and banking is slower, funerals are drearier and lonelier, and non-profits are struggling.
“He was 14 years older than me, so we weren’t real close,” Dr. Jarrett explained on Wednesday. “But I’d go and see him, every now and then.”
Over the years, Dr. Jarrett had faithfully kept William informed of his life in West Virginia.
Dr. Jarrett’s children grew up in those days before Facebook and cell phones.
Dr. Jarrett faithfully sent photos of his child to William.
He videotaped his kids and mailed the VHS tapes to his older brother to watch on his VCR.
William did not have children, but he kept a variety of canines over the years.
“They were all strays and all adopted,” Dr. Jarrett recalled. “So, they were all shelter dogs.”
It wasn’t until he visited William’s home that Jarrett realized just how much his older brother had loved his dogs.
“I went out there one time, and I’d sent him all these pictures of my kids,” Dr. Jarrett recalled.
“There wasn’t one picture of my kids on the wall.
“There was just pictures of dogs.
“I used to send him videotapes at Christmas, where we opened presents and said ‘hi’ to him,” reported Dr. Jarrett.
“He didn’t keep all that.
“He just kept pictures of his dogs.”
l l l
When William died several months ago, Dr. Jarrett was his only heir and responsible for settling his estate.
He learned that William had had a reverse mortgage on his home, and through an accounting error, his real estate had been recorded as one lot and billed as two lots.
The finance company offered an easy solution.
“They called me and wanted me to just sign off and give them the title to that lot,” said Dr. Jarrett, who is well-established in Beckley and known a as a “pillar” for his work in the community over the years, including his support of the annual Mac’s Toy Fund.
That could have been the end of William’s fame in Beckley as an animal lover, but Dr. Jarrett’s significant other, Vicky Foley, had a better idea.
“Why don’t you see if you can’t get them to do something for our community?” Dr. Jarrett said Foley asked him.
Dr. Jarrett knew just what to request, to honor his brother’s memory.
“I called them back and said, ‘I’ll sign off on this thing, and give you the title, if you’ll match a $10,000 donation that will raise money for our local no-kill shelter,” he reported.
The company agreed.
Raleigh Humane Society workers immediately posted the challenge to raise $10,000 on Facebook under their Network for Good posts.
Within weeks, said Johnson, donors had met the challenge and raised the $10,000.
“We got $10,000, like, so fast,” she said. “They were from everywhere.
“People from all over.”
Dr. Jarrett presented the $10,000 check to Johnson at the shelter on Wednesday.
He was happy to give his brother’s check to a shelter where animals will receive care.
But when he visited the shelter on Wednesday, he noted that more funding is needed to care for the county’s strays — the sort of dogs that William had loved and provided shelter in the Golden State.
Not one to pass on a positive opportunity, Dr. Jarrett is asking the community to make more donations in his brother William Jarrett’s memory in 2020.
“With this crisis gong on, the animal shelter is getting more animals than they need,” Dr. Jarrett said.
“So we’re still accepting donations on the match.”
Donations may be made online at https://hsrcwv.org/donate/
Donations may also be mailed to 325 Grey Flats Rd, Beckley, W.Va., 25801.