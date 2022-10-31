Raleigh County Right to Life meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Northgate Baptist Church, 301 Pinewood Drive, Beckley. "Celebrate Life" after the defeat of Roe v. Wade by House Bill 302. Special guest speaker will be Delegate Kayla Kessinger to speak on Life after Roe. Also Baby Rowdey Williams will be there; his mother, Audrey, will talk about Rowdey's journey since his spina bifida surgery in her womb.
City of Lewisburg Parks Commission meeting, 7 p.m., in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St., up for discussion: call to order; project updates, Pickelball reservations; funding update for Hollowell Park lighting; communications from members; approval of minutes-Sept. 6 and adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education Local School Improvement Council meeting for Oak Hill Middle and Oak Hill High, 6 p.m., Oak Hill High School.
One Voice S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addicts Families Everywhere), call 681-238-5724.
Restoration At Work, problems with drugs, alcohol or any other mind-altering substance, call 304-712-1359 or 304-222-6459.
TOPS WV-0466 Coal City, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, at Sunset Hills Baptist Church gym, 1100 Independence Road, 4:30 to 6 p.m., first meeting is free, for more information, leave your message and a phone number by calling 304-683-3488.
Healing is a Choice, call 304-252-9494.
I Matter Group of CoDa, call 304-645-6655.
Women’s Discussion Group, call 304-574-0500.
Baby Closet, call 304-466-2226.
Freedom Area Narcotics Anonymous, call 1-800-766-4442 or 304-466-3916.
AA, for information call 304-252-9444 or 1-800-333-5051.
Project H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Elevate, for recovery and restoration programs contact Heart of God Ministries, Beckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.