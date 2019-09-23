CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston is getting a new resident in West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White, Governor Jim Justice’s choice to also serve as highways commissioner.
To meet a residency requirement for highways commissioner that’s in state code, Secretary White, a resident of Beaver, told members of the state Senate Confirmations Committee on Monday that he was in the process of moving into a rented apartment in the Capital City.
For the rest of the story please visit http://wvmetronews.com/