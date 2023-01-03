During early morning drop-offs and afternoon picks-up at a Beckley elementary school, local businessman Brian Brown takes a route down Central Avenue.
Although the street is separated from downtown Beckley by two stop lights, the area seems all but forgotten with roughly half a dozen abandoned building and dilapidated structures lining both sides of the road.
Instead of turning away from the eyesore, Brown saw a street filled with possibilities.
“I had to drive past here every day, and I would just always come by it and say, ‘That is such a perfect opportunity,'” he said.
Drawing inspirations from the Capitol Market in Charleston, W.Va., and the Dairy Market in Charlottesville, Va., Brown said he had a vision of turning the abandoned buildings into restaurants, an art gallery, bars and artisan shops as well as a place for locals and visitors to gather and mingle.
After thinking about the idea for a few years, Brown said the right set of circumstances presented themselves, which forced him to take the leap.
“It's been spinning in my head for probably the past two years,” he said. “And then when there was the opportunity and all the buildings came available at once, I just felt compelled to seize on that opportunity.”
With the help of local partners, Brown said he began buying the abandoned buildings and lots in the area, setting his plans in motion.
Brown said he and his partners have invested roughly $750,000 in purchasing the majority of the lots and are also in the process of obtaining the remaining lots.
Another hurdle Brown must overcome is the rezoning of one side of the street.
Although it has not been in use for some time, one side of the street is zoned for manufacturing, which would hinder Brown’s development plans for restaurants, bars or artisan shops.
When it was in use, the road was split on either side by railroad tracks, which was ideal for this former manufacturing district.
“When I was growing up, trains used to come through here,” Brown said. “And one of these buildings was the old Nehi bottling soda building. That was its original function. The train would come up and they would load the soda directly from the factory to the train and ship it off.”
More than a decade ago, the city removed those train tracks and converted the path into the Lewis McManus Memorial Honor Trail, also known as the Beckley Rail Trail.
In early December, Brown presented the Beckley Planning and Zoning Commission with his pitch to rezone the area from manufacturing to business. The commission, with a favorable recommendation, approved and sent the real estate agent's request for consideration by city council.
A few weeks ago, Brown gave The Register-Herald a tour of some of the buildings on Central Avenue that he and his partners have purchased.
When driving down Central Avenue toward Robert C. Byrd Drive, the first building in Brown’s redevelopment plan is the old Bosco Inc building on the right side of the road.
The building also shares a border with the Beckley Rail Trail.
Further north along the trail is a long stretch of structures that partly housed the former soda bottling plant.
If the rezoning is approved by the council, Brown said he intends to turn the plant into a restaurant.
As part of the renovations for the former bottling plant, Brown said he wants to preserve the history of the industrial area.
“We want to keep the warehouse industrial feel,” he said. “Our goal is to keep everything – the exposed brick, black exposed ductwork. Kind of that whole warehouse chic. ... It's what's in trend in major cities across the country. As we see manufacturing leaving in all these old warehouses, it's about preserving some of that history, as well as making it functional.”
Brown said he has already been in talks with interested restaurant owners. He added that he intends to bring in a restaurant that don’t compete with existing restaurants in the area but rather complements them.
“Our goal is to make sure everybody has complementary services to one another, and we enhance the entire area,” he said.
One of the only buildings in use in this area is a two-story structure that shares a wall with the former bottling plant.
Brown said this building has two penthouse apartments that are in use.
“We’re going to keep the apartments for now,” he said. “We intend to do some live music and performance stuff so probably we'll keep that as an Airbnb and then kind of alternate, if we have a performing guest or artists or somebody can stay there.”
In a small brick building opposite the plant and apartments, Brown said his vision for the structure is an upscale bar with space for a stage and a small kitchen to sell food.
Brown said this is one of the first buildings he intends to renovate.
“In the new year we intend to start applying for all the permits, and we are hoping for a very short turnaround of three months,” he said.
On the same side of the street as this small brick building is another two-story structure which Brown hopes to convert into a marketplace similar to Charleston’s Capitol Market.
“It has two floors with 5,000 square feet on each floor so we're thinking about lots of different artisans that we could put there,” he said.
Running down the middle of this area is the Beckley Rail Trail. As the area is already blocked off for the trail, Brown said the area is already made for pedestrian travel and will be safe for people wanting to walk across the road to access the buildings on either side.
With all these plans in motion, Brown said he’s excited for what the future will hold.
“We already see a tremendous amount of activity coming into the Fayetteville region,” he said. “And we have such growth happening in Bluefield and Princeton, so it's only natural that Beckley, the hub of the entire region, should be experiencing growth as well.
"And sadly, we don't seem to be seeing that happen," Brown said. "But we're poised right here, with Fayette County lacking infrastructure to support the tourism, Beckley needs a draw to bring those tourists to Beckley.
"So we're looking to really fill that void of providing that nightlife and the thrills of an entertainment center to the downtown area.”
Billie Trump, who sits on the Planning Commission, said the plans were well received and commission members decided to forward them to Beckley Common Council with a favorable recommendation.
“All those manufacturing things have been gone for years,” Trump said. “So to revitalize the area, it just made sense to rezone it because the manufacturing district is pretty restrictive. When you go to a (business or B-1) district, it allows for a number of different retail businesses and other things to go in. So it essentially converts a district that was kind of unused into a place that now has some ability to grow.”
Before the area can be rezoned, Trump said it will have to be approved by the Beckley Common Council.
Trump said the matter will need to come before council twice: initially for a first reading and then again for final vote from council at a second meeting, which will also include a public hearing.
As council has no more meetings scheduled for December, Trump said Brown's rezoning request will likely be one of the first items addressed when council returns in 2023.
Although it is not a sure thing, Brown said he believes he will be able to present a good case for rezoning that council will support.
