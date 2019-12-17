Several New River and Greenbrier Valley Region businesses were chosen as favorites in WV Living’s annual “Best of West Virginia” contest after thousands of votes were cast around the state. Winners in the region include:
l Jim’s Drive-In — Best Drive In.
l Stardust Cafe — Best Farm to Table.
l Moonstruck Maple — Best Maple Syrup.
l Pies & Pints — Best Pizza, seven-time winner.
l Secret Sandwich Society — Best Sandwich, three-time winner.
l Wild Bean — Best Coffeehouse.
l Smooth Ambler Spirits — Best Distillery, three-time winner.
l Tamarack — Best Place to Buy WV-Made Products, seven-time winner.
l State Fair of West Virginia — Best Fair/Festival.
l Greenbrier Valley Theatre — Best Theater Company, two-time winner.
l Adventures on the Gorge — Best Adventure Outfitter, five-time winner.
l The Greenbrier — Best Golf Course.
l The Greenbrier — Best Resort, seven-time winner.
l Wild Blue Adventures — Best Unique Attraction.
l Fayetteville — Best Town for Adventure, five-time winner.
l Lewisburg — Best Town to Experience Fall.
l Lewisburg — Best Town for Foodies.
Several area people, places, and things were also named as regional winners in various categories including Sharon Cruikshank, who was chosen as the community champion for the New River/Greenbrier Valley Region.
“Our best of West Virginia contest is all about showcasing the people and the places that make our state unique,” said WV Living publisher Nikki Bowman.