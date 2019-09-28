USDA Rural Development, along with WV Broadband Enhancement Council and WV Development Office, will host a workshop Monday, Sept. 30.
"This workshop is designed for civic, business and community leaders working to improve economic opportunities in rural areas," the release said. "Attendees will learn about broadband project funding opportunities associated with the USDA Rural Development’s ReConnect program."
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Bernard Wehrle, Sr. Scout Leadership Service Center, at 2829 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston.
For more information, call or email Lisa Sharp at 304-284-4871 or Lisa.Sharp@usda.gov.
