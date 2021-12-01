Main Street Hinton (MSH), a tax-exempt non-profit, has pulled together funding for the construction of a four-unit independent-living apartment in town. The building is designed to serve low-income seniors.
The project is the first part of a larger project to expand the senior services provided by MSH. The non-profit operates a 36-bed, Medicaid licensed nursing home on the third floor of Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital.
MSH has received monetary awards from the West Virginia Housing & Development Fund and Federal Home Loan Bank, Pittsburgh, to fund the construction of the apartment project on Temple Street. The property is large enough that an additional four units can be added in the future.