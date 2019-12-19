Buffalo Wild Wings is scheduled to host its second annual Kids Christmas Party, which General Manager Gabi Green hopes will diminish the “sports bar mentality.”
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. this Friday at BWW, 214 Cross Road Drive.
“We want to grow as a community, and we want people to realize that we are actually a family restaurant. We are for everyone,” Green stated.
She also revealed that all 22 BWW stores in her franchise were encouraged to participate in the party. Currently seven locations have already taken part and a large majority of all the restaurants are planning on taking part..
During the 2018 Kids Christmas Party, the Crossroads BWW welcomed around 150 kids into their restaurant and Green hopes to see just as many kids, if not more, attend the event this year.
“Last year, we did our party kind of last minute, but it turned out really well. We are excited to see how this year’s party goes.”
The Kids Christmas Party will be held in the restaurant’s private back room.
As part of the event, the children will be given the supplies to make Christmas tree ornaments at the ornament craft station. They will have the choice between a snowman, a reindeer or Santa Clause.
If time permits, they will be allowed to make more than one ornament.
BWW will also be handing out milk and cookies, as well as a free gift while supplies last.
“Its nothing to big,” Green said of the gift. “Just little knick-knacks and stuffed animals, things kids like.”
Those who attend will also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa who will be present for the duration of the party.
“We really tried to think outside the box on this one and reach all to all kinds of people. We are hoping for a good turnout and a good time.”
For more information call 304-252-8712.