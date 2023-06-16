BSU faculty member named VP for International Steinbeck Society
Dr. Jeffrey Yeager has been chosen as The International Steinbeck Society’s Vice President of Public Relations. Yeager, an Assistant Professor of English at Bluefield State University, will facilitate opportunities for academic discourse on the life and works of John Steinbeck, the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist, at the biennial Steinbeck Conference in San Jose, CA.
During the intervening year between conferences, Dr. Yeager will organize panels on Steinbeck at larger conferences, including the American Literary Association and the Modern Language Association. “As a junior scholar just a few years removed from my dissertation, this experience will provide an opportunity to create contacts with the larger scholarly community, fostering excellence in Steinbeck scholarship,” the BSU faculty member noted.
“I hope to use the experience to promote Bluefield State University’s Humanities program and bring more Humanities majors to Bluefield State,” he continued. “I think, especially with innovations in technology like the creation of ChatGPT, the relevance of the humanities to the job market will grow.”
● ● ●
WV DEP issues final state permit needed for pipeline.
charleston, w.va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued the final state-level permit needed for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume construction, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
The WVDEP issued the project’s Section 401 Water Quality Certification last Thursday and submitted it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Justice said during his administration briefing Wednesday.
The project is a natural gas transmission pipeline planned to span approximately 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.
It will transport natural gas from the Mountain State to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic regions.
In West Virginia, the MVP’s route is planned to include Braxton, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Monroe, Nicholas, Summers, Webster and Wetzel counties.
The project has faced repeated delays due to regulatory challenges.
– By Charles Young, WV News.
● ● ●
Temps up, maple syrup
production down in 2023.
charleston, w.va. — A warmer than normal winter in West Virginia hit the maple syrup farmers this year.
Maple syrup production totaled 11,000 gallons, down from 13,000 gallons in 2022. Maple producers tapped 69,000 trees, down from 77,000 taps in 2022. Yield-per-tap was 0.159 gallon, down from 0.169 gallon in 2022. On average, it took 64 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, compared to 63 gallons of sap last year.
