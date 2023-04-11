Local Realtor and businessman Brian Brown breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night at the Beckley Common Council meeting after receiving a favorable vote for his business development plans for Central Avenue.
“We finally feel like we are all ready to move forward,” Brown said after the meeting.
During the meeting, Beckley Common Council unanimously voted to approve the rezoning of seven parcels on Central Avenue and one parcel on Virginia Street from manufacturing to business.
The rezoning paves the way for Brown to convert several vacant and abandoned buildings on Central Avenue in Beckley into a bustling business district complete with a restaurant, bars, galleries, artisan shops and more.
Brown also announced Tuesday that he hopes to convert one of the spaces into a museum for Bill Withers, a musical legend who grew up in Beckley.
Saying he has already invested close to $750,000 into the project and raised close to half a million more from local investors, Brown said he’s relieved to have the support of the council and city.
“This could be an absolute game changer – it will be a game changer for the city of Beckley and for southern West Virginia,” Brown said.
Brown was joined Tuesday in council chambers by several community members who have invested in the project, including Justin and Ashley Boyce, both nurses who live and work locally, and Andrew McKinney, a manager at Hometown Kia in Beckley.
Brown said another investor, who was not able to be present at the meeting, is Morris Ravich, a retired combat medic and Navy veteran who’s originally from Miami but relocated to West Virginia.
“All the investors have ties here to West Virginia,” Brown said. “We aren't going after money from just anywhere. We want it to be those people who are dedicated to making our community better.”
In addition to clearing the rezoning hurdle, Brown also announced the name for this planned development.
“We will now be calling it ‘The District’,” Brown said.
He said the name "The District" is the product of yet another local entity, Kid In The Background, a Beckley marketing and design firm run by Jason Lockart and Jamie Smith.
“We have been spitballing ideas for quite some time and through many, many sessions and their patience and hard work, they presented The District, with a logo design that we all were in agreement with, and we felt like it is the right look, the right feel and the right commitment for the community,” Brown said.
He added that The District is being designed by a Charleston architect who plans to bring in Beckley architects to assist with the project.
“We are looking at creating a team that has its roots here in West Virginia to bring an unparalleled experience to this community,” Brown said.
In the next few weeks, Brown said he is hoping to receive renderings from the architect which will help them in making additional plans to finance the project.
“Assuming that we have everything, I think by fall we should be well in construction,” he said.
Speaking in favor of the rezoning and Brown’s plan for the area was Beckley resident Danielle Stewart, who said the development would help to raise the value of the entire area.
“Not only does it fix up an area that's being underutilized and blighted – that's going to increase the property taxes for that particular area, as well as the one percent sales tax that we have in the city,” Stewart said. “So the city is going to make a lot more money off of that property by doing this development.”
