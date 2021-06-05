LEWISBURG — In the midst of Friday evening’s “First Fridays after Five” activities in downtown Lewisburg, the Greenbrier County Broadband Council held a public rally in the city’s Green Space park to focus attention on the county’s internet woes.
Greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, members and supporters of the Broadband Council spoke about the impact slow, unreliable internet service continues to have on local education, business and healthcare. They also urged attendees to request and fill out email surveys about internet access and speeds to help the Council build more accurate mapping of the service gaps that plague the county.
State Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-10th District), one of the leaders of the Broadband Council, opened the rally by asking for a show of hands of those who currently have “fast, reliable, affordable” internet service. Only two people of the dozens in attendance raised their hands.
“We’ve got to change that for the good of everybody,” Baldwin said.
Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher stressed how important it is for the Council, on which she represents the commission, to obtain the maximum amount of data and then pass it along to state and federal agencies responsible for allocating funding for broadband projects.
“They believe our internet service is good, and it is not,” Tincher noted, saying that she and her fellow commissioners are well aware of the internet issues found in all corners of the county.
“We have been working on this,” she said.
The key to solving those problems is to tap into available funding and then make the best use of that money, Tincher said.
Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant pointed to the lessons about the importance of reliable broadband that educators learned during the pandemic.
In addition to learning “we can’t replace teachers in the classroom,” Greenbrier County educators also found that around 30 percent of their students don’t have access to internet service at home, Bryant said. He estimated that half of those families cannot afford internet service, while the other half simply don’t have service available where they live.
As a result, students fell behind in their work during the school year and are now having to catch up in an expanded summer school.
“The educational community is suffering,” Bryant said.
Generation Greenbrier Valley’s Kiersten White offered testimony supporting Bryant’s statement.
As the education director at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, White said her experience delivering online classes has often been thwarted by students’ low internet speeds and service interruptions. And most of those students live within five minutes of the middle of Lewisburg, where the county’s internet service is at its best.
Dr. Lauren Miller, chief medical officer at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic, offered a personal account of her struggle to even obtain internet service at a home she and her husband, who is a teacher, are building in Lewisburg.
Now just two weeks away from moving into their new home, the family still doesn’t have any assurance that internet service will await them.
Miller said she first contacted Suddenlink nearly 19 months ago to see if the company could extend its reach one lot over from where its lines now are to her new homesite. She said she was quoted a service hook-up price of $22,000 — a price the company now denies was ever quoted — and an estimated service commencement date of July 26, nearly two years after her initial inquiry.
Option No. 2 was Frontier. The problem with that company, Miller said, is, “They don’t think that I exist.” Frontier’s maps don’t include the long-established city neighborhood in which Miller’s home is being built.
Having finally overcome that barrier, Miller said, she was told by a company representative that “Lewisburg was maxed out” for Frontier internet service, only to be advised later that wasn’t true. So far, Frontier has missed four appointments to install service at her nearly-completed home, Miller said.
Recounting this saga at Friday’s rally, Miller asked, “How are we going to recruit other doctors or teachers with this kind of service?”
Scot Mitchell, the CEO of the clinic, provided additional perspective on Miller’s experience, noting the healthcare industry increasingly relies on high-speed internet for everything from radiology image transmission to accessing electronic health records during telehealth sessions.
Dr. Miller is frequently on call at the clinic, Mitchell said, meaning she needs remote access to records via fast, reliable internet. The clinic itself went from zero telehealth calls a year ago to more than 6,000 in the past 12 months, Mitchell said.
“We have to have to have high-speed internet,” he emphasized.
Other local businesses also rely on internet transactions and are suffering from the unreliability of the service available locally, according to Ashley Vickers, executive director of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.
She said complaints from merchants include frequent system failures and long waits for repairs when they do fail. Without operable card-readers, credit and debit card transactions are impossible to complete. Since few customers carry cash, especially in the wake of the pandemic, “no internet means no sales,” Vickers said.
“We’re losing businesses because we don’t have reliable internet,” she asserted, adding that the remote workers the state is endeavoring to attract to Greenbrier County must have ready access to broadband in order to work from home or a local hub.
The Broadband Council hopes to have a survey available via email within the next few days to enable county residents who have internet service to report speeds and other data for their homes and businesses. Paper surveys — some of which were distributed to people attending Friday’s rally — may also be made available in additional venues in the future, organizers indicated.
For additional information on the Greenbrier County Broadband Council’s activities, call 304-404-4207 or email stephen.baldwin@wvsenate.gov.
