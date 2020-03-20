The Pineville Town Hall in Wyoming will be closed starting today.
The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 24, at Golden Corral has been canceled.
The next WVSILC meeting is scheduled for April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held by ZOOM due to COVID-19. Please use the following information to join the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/403359243 and the meeting ID is 403 359 243. Call-in by audio only is 1-646-558-8656 and the meeting ID is 403 359 243.
south charleston — Physical agility and written tests scheduled for anyone interested in applying for statewide Natural Resources Police officer positions on April 3-4 have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
AEP has scheduled a power outage for this Sunday, March 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This outage will affect all of the Black Diamond Power customers at the Sophia location.
With the authority of Commission President Cris Meadows, the quarterly meeting of the Summers County Planning Commission that was to be Tuesday, March 31, is canceled, in light of concern related to containment of the coronavirus.
The Community of Williamsburg has canceled, until further notice, Ruritan meetings, shooting matches, bear dinner, Easter egg hunt, Tai Chi, yoga and CPR classes. The Williamsburg Thrift Shop has delayed its opening until April 6. The Williamsburg Food Pantry and food giveaway will remain open as usual. School lunches will be distributed at the Community Building from noon to 1 p.m. each day starting Thursday, March 19, to hand out bag lunches. For more information call 304-645-3690.