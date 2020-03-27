The Greenville High School Alumni reunion scheduled for this June has been canceled due to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus. The reunion has been rescheduled for June 2021.
The next WVSILC meeting is April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by ZOOM due to COVID-19. To join the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/403359243, meeting ID 403 359 243. Call-in by audio only is 1-646-558-8656 and meeting ID 403 359 243.
The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council, in cooperation with the West Virginia Centers for Independent Living, is conducting public meetings to receive comments on the draft State Plan for Independent Living for 2021-2023. Due to the coronavirus recommendations on public gatherings, they will be conducted remotely with ZOOM. Please see the login information for each meeting and join online or by phone. The meetings are open and accessible to the public:
Monday, April 20, at noon in Wheeling. Login information: https://zoom.us/j/996395938 meeting ID 996 395 938. If you do not have access to a computer to log in, call this number to listen in: 1-646-558-8656.
Wednesday, April 22, at noon in Elkins. Login information: https://zoom.us/j/550389894 meeting ID 550 389 894. If you do not have access to a computer to log in, call this number to listen in: 1-646-558-8656.
Thursday, April 23, at noon, in Charleston. Login information: https://zoom.us/j/348664201 meeting ID 348 664 201. If you do not have access to a computer to log in, call this number to listen in: 1-646-558-8656.
Princeton Camera Club Spring Competition and Exhibition at Mercer Mall in Bluefield is postponed and will be rescheduled later due to COVID-19.
The quarterly meeting of the Summers County Planning Commission that was to be Tuesday, March 31, is canceled in light of concern related to containment of the coronavirus.
The Community of Williamsburg has canceled until further notice: Ruritan meetings, shooting matches, Bear Dinner, Easter egg hunt, Tai Chi, yoga and CPR classes. The Willilamsburg Thrift Shop has delayed its opening until April 6. For more information call 304-645-3690.
Physical agility tests scheduled for anyone interested in applying for statewide Natural Resources police officer positions April 3-4 in South Charleston have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.