washington (ap) – The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5 percent last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5 percent year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop.
Consumer spending fell 0.2 percent from November to December and was revised lower to show a drop of 0.1 percent from October to November. Last year’s holiday sales were sluggish for many retailers, and the overall spending figures for the final two months of 2022 were the weakest in two years.
The world is trying to switch from electricity produced by burning fossil fuels to cleaner wind and solar power, but some people have worried that there aren’t enough rare earth minerals to make the green electricity switch. A new study Friday finds that the planet has enough of the 17 different types of materials needed, but will have to ramp up mining. Scientists say it will add a bit to pollution, but be offset by savings in getting rid of dirty power plants. The study doesn’t look at minerals, like lithium, for batteries or cars. That’s a tougher issue that will be studied next.
new york (ap)
Amazon is axing free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150. In an email to Prime members Friday, Amazon said customers who get their groceries delivered from Amazon Fresh – and pay less than $150 – will be charged between $3.95 and $9.95 depending on the order size. The new policy starts Feb. 28. Currently, the company offers Prime members free grocery delivery on orders above $35, with the exception of New York, where it’s $50. The decision to impose new fees comes as Amazon attempts to trim costs amid a hazy economic environment.
On Thursday, United Bankshares, Inc. reported record earnings for the year of 2022 of $379.6 million as compared to earnings of $367.7 million for the year of 2021.
Earnings per diluted share for the year of 2022 were $2.80 as compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.83 for the year of 2021. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $102.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.
“With strong performance in the fourth quarter, 2022 finishes as one of the best years in our company’s long history,” stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “Record earnings, record loan growth, and one of the best Total Shareholder Returns in the industry highlight the year’s results. Looking ahead to 2023, our strong profitability, robust capital, disciplined expense control, and conservative credit culture have us well-positioned for success.”
