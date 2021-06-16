BRIDGEWATER, VA. — Abigail Fraley, of Gap Mills, was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College. Fraley is a sophomore majoring in Political Science.
Fraley was among more than 450 students named to the list. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,600 students.