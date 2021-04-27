BridgeValley Community and Technical College will recognize 2020-21 graduates via a pair of events, including a drive-through graduation parade on Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. and a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m.
The class of 2021 will consist of 370 graduates (spring semester graduates are candidates until final grades are reviewed and program completion is confirmed). Of those, 160 will graduate with honors. There were 388 total applications for 358 associate degrees and 30 certificates.
"We are embarking on a phenomenal commencement for 2021," BVCTC President Dr. Eunice Bellinger said in a press release. "Our graduates have faced the nearly impossible and overcame educational challenges that would, in fact, change their life's path.
"Shifting and pivoting modalities during a pandemic in the middle of their college career might be devastating to some, but our graduates withstood the storm and came out owning their story and success. We cherish our graduates and wish them the best as they move to the next chapter in their lives."
Students graduating in the classes of Summer 2020, December 2020 and May 2021 are all invited to participate and celebrate their success at BVCTC. On May 8, graduates will participate in a graduation parade of cars beginning at B2000 and traveling to the Advanced Technology Center (Toyota Hall) at the South Charleston campus. Friends and family are invited to line the Tech Park to watch the parade in a socially distanced manner. A photo booth will be available to help commemorate the special day.
All local and state Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for the event.
"The graduation parade allows our students to celebrate with their friends and family in an outside atmosphere where people can socially distance and follow local and state Covid-19 guidelines," said Associate Vice President for Student Engagement James McDougle.
Students will receive their tassel, graduate yard sign and BVCTC diploma cover when they arrive for the parade. The Office of Student Life will hand out boxes to graduates as they arrive at the parade route with materials to decorate their cars for the event. The best-decorated vehicles will be awarded prizes.
The culminating event will be the virtual commencement ceremony on May 15. It will be live-streamed and available for download on the BVCTC homepage at bridgevalley.edu. The virtual event will include elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including a welcome message from Bellinger, greetings from the board of governors chair and faculty senate chair, and conferring of degrees.
BridgeValley has campuses in Montgomery and South Charleston.
For more information about commencement, follow announcements on BridgeValley CTC Facebook page @BVCTC.