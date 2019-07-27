BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Southern Appalachian Labor School are teaming up Tuesday to sponsor an informational session on how individuals can obtain a free associate’s degree in a high-demand field.
BridgeValley Community and Technical College is one of the community colleges across the state offering the new West Virginia Invests Grant Program approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this year.
One may qualify under the West Virginia Invests Grant Program at BridgeValley Community and Technical College if:
• They are a legal resident of West Virginia for one year before applying
• Are a graduate of a public, private or homeschool program, or have successfully passed a high school equivalency test
• Have not already earned a college degree (associate’s level or higher)
• Have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
• Want to be in a high demand field as identified by the West Virginia Department of Commerce
• Are willing to make a commitment to improving the state by living in West Virginia for at least two years after graduation and completing at least two hours of unpaid community service each academic term
• Meet the minimum admission requirements at BridgeValley and register for at least six credit hours in an eligible program
• Pay for and pass a drug screening before the start of each academic term
The information session on the program will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at SALS located at 140 School Street in Oak Hill.
