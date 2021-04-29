Prospective students and their families are invited to an Open House at BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s (BVCTC) South Charleston Campus on May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more about the educational opportunities available at the college.
Academic and financial aid counselors will be on site to help future students apply for funding opportunities to pay for college and to assist with applying and enrolling in college at BVCTC. College representatives will be available to answer questions about specific programs at the college as well.
The Open House will be held at BVCTC’s South Charleston Campus at 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston.