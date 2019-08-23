Bassist Drew Shinhearts, left, and guitarist Colby Elswick jam with their band The Kind Thieves on the main stage during the opening hours of Bridge Jam 2019, a festival featuring live music from national and regional performers, craft beer and local artisan foods, at the Cascade Festival Grounds in Fayetteville Friday evening. The festival continues today with 10 bands scheduled to perform. Gates open at 9 a.m. For the schedule and more information, visit thebridgejam.com. (Photo by Brad Davis/The Register-Herald)
