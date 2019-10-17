Bridge Day: If you're going

Courtesy photo/Steve PinoVisitors to Bridge Day on Saturday can catch shuttle buses at a variety of locations for a $3 round trip ticket. On the south side of the bridge, shuttles will run from the Fayette Landing Shopping Center in Oak Hill and Walmart, Fayetteville High School and the Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville. North of the bridge, visitors can catch a ride at the Lighthouse Worship Center on Smales Branch Road and Midland Trail High School in Hico.