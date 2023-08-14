The Bridge Day Commission will meet Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall.
The meeting agenda is as follows:
• Call to order
• Review and approval of minutes from July 19 meeting
• Old business — review and approve recommendation for Hills to Hills Shuttle to run shuttle service during Bridge Day
• New business — emergency services advisory position; and review of event timeline
• Reports from BDC representatives
• Adjourn
The meeting is open to the public and may be joined on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87622134377?pwd=dFlhSCs1ZUpTVzZjZGpOQWJzTnBGZz09
Meeting ID is 876 2213 4377 and passcode is 058390.
Bridge Day 2023 is set for Saturday, Oct. 21.
