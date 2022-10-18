FAYETTEVILLE — Members of the Bridge Day Commission (BDC), as well as volunteers, met Monday afternoon to talk numbers and problems and successes. Although there were minor bumps in the road throughout the day Saturday, Bridge Day 2022 was deemed a major success.
“I would like to say that we have received far more positivity in the (New River Gorge CVB) office than negativity. This was a fantastic event,” Becky Sullivan, chair of the BDC and director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the New River Gorge CVB, said at the start of the meeting held at Fayetteville Town Hall.
Bridge Day, scheduled to run annually from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday in October, made its return after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic to what some viewed as record crowds.
Many BDC members averred the 2022 event saw the biggest crowd ever. Sullivan said she personally would put the number as between 100,000 and 150,000 and that things ran smoothly overall. The official attendance estimate, which combines information from registration, transportation and law enforcement officials, was 140,000 it was determined Monday.
“With that many people attending Bridge Day, it was pretty phenomenal,” she said. “The road reopened by 4:30 or maybe even before 4:30.”
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley agreed.
“I’ve been out there since 1987. We’ve never got out of there before 4:30,” he said. “Everyone did a great job. It was great from my perspective.
“Kudos to everybody. It’s just like we never missed a beat (being off two years).”
Marcus Ellison, BASE jump coordinator along with Mark Kissner, was pleased with the event as a whole.
“Overall, it was an incredible day,” he said.”
Kissner added, “For several years off to come back and rock it like that … It was way better than many years I’ve been there.”
When announcing pertinent BASE numbers, Kissner reported a total of 737 jumps and said 93 percent of the jumpers were male and 7 percent were female, “so the women still have a lot more common sense.”
“Everyone passed on how pleased they were with the event,” he added.
Benjy Simpson, coordinator of the highline, rappellers and Bridge Walk, agreed that the event went smoothly and that 600+ people were on the catwalk throughout the day.
Tom Dragan of Dragan Diversified, which supplies the rescue boats for jumpers who land in the New River, said his teams plucked 94 individuals from the water and that jumping only had to be stopped three times to allow the rescuers time to clear the river.
“On a day when it was that warm, it went really well,” he said.
One problem that Dragan pointed out had to do with spectators.
“One thing that was brought up, there was a lot of debris off the bridge this year. We need to remind people to be careful if you’re leaning over the bridge (watching the jumpers),” he said.
• • •
The Bridge Day 5K was deemed a major success, according to Melanie Seiler of sponsor Active Southern West Virginia.
“(We got) lots of positive feedback on how nice it was, how beautiful it was, how nice everyone was to them. All of that went really well.
“We backed (the race) up from 9:15 to 9:00. … We were cleaning up by 9:45, so it was super fast, super efficient this year. It was great,” she said.
First place winners overall and in age groups received special awards honoring their finishes, she reported, adding that she was able to obtain some actual bolts used in the construction of the bridge that had been replaced over the years.
The race’s winning time was 15:20.
Tabitha Stover, of the Fayetteville Convention & Visitors Bureau which sponsors the annual Bridge Day Chili Cook Off, said her group benefited from the race’s efficiency.
“At first, we want to just say a big thank you. That race came through so fast, it was crazy,” she said, adding that the quick finish left plenty of time for the chili cook off volunteers to set up for the onslaught.
“I think our only thing on our end is that we need way more chili,” she laughed and added that the CVB will attempt to bring back the beer garden for the 2023 cook off.
• • •
Not everything was perfect, though.
Problems included bottlenecks around the BASE jumping platforms where people vie for places along the edge of the bridge to take photos and watch jumpers, as well as bottlenecks in the gorge at the river.
“There were some things,” Ellison said. “The bottleneck with pedestrians, I think that’s just going to be perpetually a problem. It is what it is. I don’t know how to fix it.”
Ellison also pointed out that too many buses and traffic caused a major bottleneck while transporting jumpers and Into the Gorge ticket holders into the gorge.
“I do think forever it’s going to be a problem,” he said. “It’s a narrow, winding road and it’s never going to be 100 percent, but there are some improvements we could make.”
Bryan Parsons, director of transportation for Fayette County Schools, which provides buses and drivers for Bridge Day transport, agreed with Ellison.
“We’re going to look at more buses spaced out into the gorge for next year,” he said.
“This was an extremely crowded Bridge Day. We might want to look at getting more buses for next year (and) we’ll look at areas we can stage buses.”
Parsons also suggested that more buses be provided north of the New River Gorge Bridge.
“The extra buses really are needed for the Midland Trail area. At the end of the day, I had to move some buses from the Fayetteville side to the Midland Trail side.”
Another problem reported from some officials, including Fridley, Ellison, Fayetteville Town Superintendent Matt Diederich and Chief Deputy Rod Perdue, involved communication.
“Communications is a big issue,” Diederich said. “We’re really going to have to double down on that.”
“There was a breakdown in communications between the (FCSD and) the 911 center,” Perdue added.
“I’m going to get an answer this time,” Fridley said, “because that’s uncalled for. I’ll address that with the county commission myself.”
The BDC will be addressing the problems over the next months. It’s next meeting will be after the New Year.
— Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com
