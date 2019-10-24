The Parvin Day Center, a new classroom and multipurpose building on the Brian’s Safehouse campus, is being dedicated this Sunday at 3 p.m. with an open house immediately following.
The center will serve multiple purposes: residents will attend classes, have a social room to meet with their families, shower, and do laundry in the new building; there are also two offices and a board room in the building.
The Parvin Day Center will also be used for community meetings for those struggling with a loved one’s or their own addiction and recovery classes and social events for graduates and former residents members who are working on maintaining their sobriety.
The building has been provided for by donations of services and materials, financial donations, as well as volunteer labor.
Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based 12-month residential program for those suffering from substance abuse disorders. Located in Raleigh County, its mission is to have “a safe place for men and women to become completely free from any type of addictive chemical dependency and the corresponding lifestyles.”
Brian’s Safehouse, the men’s program, is situated in what had been a farmhouse on 12 acres. Sparrow’s Nest is the corresponding women’s 12-month residential program for 7 women at a time. Brian’s Safehouse is supported through the generosity of community partners, including individuals, churches, businesses and foundations and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.