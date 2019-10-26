Stepping away from the traditional idea of Trunk-or-Treat, where children come only to receive excess amounts of candy and then leave, Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church in Bolt has decided to switch up their Trunk-or-Treat event by introducing children to notable Bible stories.
“This year will be different than we’ve ever done it before,” says church senior pastor Corey Brooks. “In the past, we’ve had cars pass out candy, but this time each car will tell a different Bible story before passing out treats.”
According to Brooks, he got the idea for the Bible stories when he visited a church in Huntington a few years back.
“I loved the way that church took something that was a waste of a good opportunity to share the Gospel and turn it into something more,” Brooks said. “These events bring in all kinds of people from the community and all we are doing is giving them candy and saying see you next year.
“There’s no depth, no connection. There’s nothing intentional about it,” he said. “This year, we wanted to make the Gospel the focus, not the candy.”
The church is hoping to have a total of 30 cars participate in the event and each car will be decorated in tune with the story they are telling. The Bible stories will begin with creation, highlight important events across the Old Testament such as Samson and Delilah and David and Goliath, tell the story of the birth of Jesus and end with His death, burial and resurrection.
Attendants will be sent through the event in groups and spend about one minute at each car.
“The groups will go from station to station, hear the story at each car and then collect their candy. It should take about 30 minutes to go through the whole thing,” Brooks said.
The event will take place, rain or shine, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at the Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church, located at 437 Breckenridge Road.
Weather permitting, Trunk-or-Treat will be held in the parking lot, but rain may cause the event to be moved inside.
There will be no evening church service.
Following Trunk-or-Treat, visitors can make their way inside the church’s Family Life Center to enjoy Chili Night – the church’s annual chili-making competition.
The chilis will be entered into categories of mild, medium and miserable.
“Chili Night is a highly anticipated event here and it gets really competitive,” Brooks said. “We just want to invite everyone out to join us for a good time.”