Breast cancer survivor goes on three years cancer-free

Tina Redden wears a makeshift bracelet on her right wrist. It's made of pink waxed string, and she never takes it off, for it reminds her of a time when she needed her family most.
The bracelet was bought for her by her daughter, Ashley, after Redden was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.
Redden, who is now 58, remembers it just being an ordinary day in her household. She had just gotten out of the shower, reached for a towel, and noticed a small dimple in her left breast. She went to touch it and felt a small knot.
"I remember thinking, 'Breast cancer doesn't run in our family, so that definitely can't be it,' and it didn't hurt at all. It was just a small indention, so I tried not to think anything of it," Redden said.
She kept that mentality for around two weeks, but after talking with her friends and family, they encouraged her to go see a doctor.
Redden always went to her annual mammogram appointments diligently; she never missed one. However, in 2016, she had been busy and was around three months late on her mammogram.
She scheduled a mammogram and was told by doctors to come back again for a more in-depth one. Then, the doctors noticed something. Redden had a biopsy, where tissue was taken from the spot, and it was indeed cancerous.
"I remember when the doctor called me to tell me it was cancerous. I told him the second he knew, to call me right away. I was at work when I got that news. I cried and cried and cried."
Unlike others, Redden's breast cancer journey was fairly short. However, the pain, the fear, and everything in between were extremely real. She's now been cancer-free for three years, but when she thinks back on her breast cancer journey, emotions come flooding back.
Upon her diagnosis, she was sent to Edwards Comprehensive Cancer in Huntington. It was there she met Dr. Mary Legenza, the surgeon who removed the tumor from her breast. Initially, Redden wanted to have a double mastectomy, a surgery to remove both breasts.
"I wanted to make sure I'd be in the clear, and that I'd get it all out, and not have a chance of getting it again," Redden explained. "But Dr. Legenza told me the life expectancy was the same with either surgery, so I chose to just have the cancer removed and keep both breasts."
Dr. Legenza was able to remove the cancer from Redden's breast, but when Redden awoke, her doctor informed her some of the cancer had spread to a lymph node. She was able to remove it, but this meant Redden would have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation to make sure she was in the clear.
Redden underwent three chemotherapy treatments and 28 radiation treatments — for which she saw another doctor, Dr. Muhammad Omer O. Jamil.
"I remember asking him if my hair would fall out. That's one thing I remember clearly," she said. "I remember when he told me yes, and I was so scared about that."
Redden and her family live in Oceana in Wyoming County. Her daughter, Ashley, often took her to her appointments because her husband, who has been diagnosed with lupus, an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues, wouldn't be able to travel two hours and 45 minutes in the car to Huntington. So, Ashley, 36, and her other daughter, Shannon, 23, were two of Redden's biggest supporters during her cancer journey.
Redden doesn't remember much from her chemotherapy treatments, but there are certain things that have stuck with her — something as simple as a blanket comforted her.
"I remember being so scared for the first chemo treatment, but when I got there I remember a group of old ladies. They had made blankets. They were those little blankets where you tie fleece fabric together in knots. I remember the one she gave me was blue with little pink hearts on it," she said.
"I remember when she gave that to me, and I remember feeling better. That things were going to be OK."
After chemotherapy treatments and several rounds of radiation, Redden can now say she's cancer-free, and has been so going on three years. However, even after her cancer treatments, she was at a loss of what caused her breast cancer.
She recalls telling Dr. Jamil there was no history of breast cancer in her family, and him asking her of her medical history. Redden had a hysterectomy, an operation to remove a woman's uterus, nearly 15 to 20 years ago, she said, and had been taking a medication called Estrace, a female hormone used to treat certain side effects of a hysterectomy, such as hot flashes. She had been taking the medication since her surgery so long ago.
"I was never told to stop taking it. The prescription kept getting renewed, so I just kept taking it. I was never told any different," she said.
When Redden told Dr. Jamil she had been taking Estrace, he informed her taking it regularly for so long more than likely caused her breast cancer.
Redden said she thanks God every day she caught the cancer when she did. She feels she caught it early, and if she would have waited any longer, it could have spread and been much worse.
"I just tell everyone that God was my healer, and that all my friends that prayed for me were my medicine. I didn't have a hard struggle, and I know people have had it much worse than me," she said. "But if you're going through something like this, make sure you have positive people in your life; that's what gets you through.
"Always, always ask questions of your doctors. You never know what could happen."
Redden's pink bracelet hadn't left her wrist since.
