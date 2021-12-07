Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the new 2021 members with “one of the best holiday networking events in southern West Virginia,” Chamber Chief Executive Officer Michelle Rotellini said on Monday.
Presented by Pendleton Community Bank and sponsored by Visit Southern West Virginia, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and City of Beckley, the Holiday Celebration 2021 will offer a festive evening.
“We are so excited to celebrate local businesses on Thursday evening,” Rotellini said. “We wanted to give the community an opportunity to meet the owners of the new businesses that have opened over the past year.
“The economic conditions are good for small businesses right now,” she added.
She said that local small businesses are meeting a need for goods and services that have not existed for awhile.
“Small business makes up the fabric of a community,” she explained. “It’s what gives us our own personality and makes us unique.
“By supporting small business, we recycle our dollars back into our own community.”
Jennifer Bowling, owner of Consign and Design Furniture Studio on Ragland Road, is a new member.
“I am proud to be part of such an amazing community,” said Bowling said Monday. “The forward movement of the Chamber of Commerce is instrumental to our community.
“We are proud to be a part.”
The Holiday Celebration will offer dinner, entertainment by Kid in the Background, a dance performance by Legacy Dance Co., a photo booth by Oh Snap Memories and a number of door prizes from Beckley Braley & Thompson, Benjamin Farley Agency, Inc., Broke Guys Detailing, Consign & Design Furniture Studio, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Go Duck Media, Gresham Plumbing & Supply Co, Harvey Aesthetics & Wellness, Jimmie’s Place, Leonard Buildings & Truck Accessories, Mountaineer Discs, Rasman Walker State Farm Insurance, Suddenly Spotless, Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop and Visit Southern West Virginia.
Rotellini urged members to bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation for Toys for Tots.
In an email from the Chamber to members, Chamber officials strongly encouraged guests who are not vaccinated to “assess the potential health risks of attending” the party. Those who opt to attend are “most strongly encouraged to wear a mask.”
Guests are welcome to wear masks, although they are not mandatory.
All guests are asked to avoid shaking hands.
“We know that this can be a bit awkward, but avoiding it will help reduce physical contact,” a Chamber email read. “If you inadvertently forget and attempt to shake someone’s hand, and they refuse, please don’t be offended.”
Those with any Covid symptom should not attend this year’s event, Chamber officials stated.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to more Business After Hours events this year. All of us are eager to “return to normal” and resume events such as this. We hope that these steps will assist with keeping everyone safe and healthy. Again, we strongly encourage vaccinations for anyone who has not yet done so.
All Chamber members are invited to attend with free admission and to bring employees, friends, customers and clients.
Non-members are invited to attend at $10 per person.
The Holiday Celebration 2021 is inside Conference Rooms A and B and the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Registration is required.
Guests may register online at https://brccc.com/event/holiday-celebration-2021