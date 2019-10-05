Beckley Police Department officers are asking the public to help find the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Robert C. Byrd Drive on Sunday.
BPD Lt. Dave Allard said Clint Vernieu, 23, of Beckley, was struck by a vehicle in front of Calacino’s pizzeria about 8:30 p.m.
The motorist who struck Vernieu left before police arrived.
Allard said Friday that police are still looking for the driver, who was likely driving a dark-colored 2009 or 2010 Lincoln MKX, or a 2009 or 2010 Ford Edge.
Parts on the two vehicles are interchangeable, which is why police are naming both vehicles.
Those with information may contact BPD or call Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.