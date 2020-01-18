Beckley Police Department has changed department policy for take-home police cars, BPD Chief Lonnie Christian said Tuesday.
Christian said that the current policy allows BPD officers who live within 35 miles from the City of Beckley — as far away as Ansted in Fayette County, said Christian — to drive a cruiser home.
The former policy allowed only officers in Raleigh County to take home a police car, he explained.
“If you come from Beckley Police Department, you could have an officer live near the Whitesville border (in Boone County), and be driving 35 miles, and take an hour to get to work.
“Yet, they could have a take-home car,” Christian said. “But someone who lived in Mount Hope (in Fayette), just because it’s across the county boundary, they could live in the middle of Mount Hope, within 10 miles of the City of Beckley station, and because it crossed a boundary, they can’t have a take-home car.
“It’s only a 20 or 25-minute drive.”
Christian said one aim of the policy is to retain and attract officers to the force.