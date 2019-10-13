Beckley Police Department Alumni Association presented several awards during a dinner at Black Knight Historic Ballroom on Saturday.
BPD Alumni Association President Tim Berry said he was honored to present the "Lifetime Achievement Award in Law Enforcement" to his first city employer, former BPD Chief Thomas Durrett, 84.
"That's our top award, called the 'Legend Award,'" said Berry, prior to the presentation. "I've always admired him and appreciated the opportunity he gave me."
Berry said BPD Chief Lonnie Christian was honored with a "Distinguished Service Award" for his involvement in the design of the new police station at Beckley Intermodal Gateway, while Lt. Jake Corey was recognized with a "Distinguished Service Award" for raising funds for the Fallen Officers Memorial at the station.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, who was not present, was honored with the "Community Service Award" for her donations to the memorial.