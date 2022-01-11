A box truck carrying seafood overturned on the William C. Brown Bridge off the I-64 East Beckley exit blocking both northbound lanes Tuesday afternoon. The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan-Care Ambulance Service and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.
Box truck overturned on William C. Brown Bridge
Trending Video
Rick Barbero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David Harold Bauguess Sr., 77, of Shady Spring, WV, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Queensberry, Shady Spring.
Janetta Carter, 65, of Brenton, WV, died January 6, 2022, at home. Service 1 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Brenton Church of God, Brenton, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
Jimmy Ray, 84, of Easley, SC, formerly of Kopperston, died January 6, 2022 at home. Service noon Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Toneda Missionary Baptist Church, Kopperston. Burial Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.