A box truck carrying seafood overturned on the William C. Brown Bridge off the I-64 East Beckley exit blocking both northbound lanes Tuesday afternoon. The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan-Care Ambulance Service and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.

